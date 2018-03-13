Kaduna State Government has donated a brand new fire-fighting truck to the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC].

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made the donation recently to the Kaduna State Sector Command of the FRSC.

The governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Ministry, donated the truck and was received by the Sector Head of Operations, Deputy Corps Commander, Salisu Galandashi.

A statement by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said El-Rufai had earlier promised to donate the truck during the Kaduna State Security Council meeting after he received the report of a road crash on Abuja-Kaduna highway that claimed 17 lives on the spot, after the vehicle caught fire when a trailer collided with a passenger bus on February 10, 2018.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Umar Ibrahim, during the State Security Council meeting had narrated how his operatives were helpless as they were unable to quench the fire, after rescuing the people out of the crash vehicles.

Ibrahim lamented at the meeting how in the middle of the night, FRSC rescue team stood helplessly and watched the victims of the road crash suffer in pain when fire was burning them.

The governor, who became sympathetic, immediately ordered for the vehicle to be handed over to FRSC for use on Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed his appreciation over the kind gesture by the Kaduna State Government as well as the interest the governor has shown in road safety issues in the Sstate.

Oyeyemi also enjoined other well-meaning Nigerians to contribute their quota to reducing carnage on Nigerian roads.