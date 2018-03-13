The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Monday explained why it stopped further proceedings on the assets falsification charge the Federal Government preferred against Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

CCT stated that the decision was taken in the interest of justice and the right to fair hearing.

A statement signed by Head, Press & Public Relations, Mr. Ibraheem Al-Hassan said the adjournment was anchored on section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“We felt that such reports were not balanced, one-sided, and written in bad faith.

“However, the tribunal wished to state that the decision was taken in the interest of justice and the right to fair hearing, section 36 of the Constitution and the right to appeal from the decision of a lower court.

“Tribunal is not insensitive to the circumstance under which the defendant was asked to return back to the Tribunal by the Court of Appeal to answer questions relating to counts 4, 5 and 6,” he said.

Al-Hassan said the CCT Chairman had noted that both the prosecution and the defense counsel filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the decision of Court of Appeal with respect to the charge.

He noted that it was on the basis of the appeals that the CCT held that it would be hesitant to take further steps in Saraki’s case, “pending when the appeal is considered and determined, which would of course definitely determine the outcome of judgement of the Tribunal on count 4,5 and 6.

“The tribunal held that to be on a safer side and to be fair to both parties, the tribunal decided to tarry for a while so that the integrity and powers of the Supreme Court would not be jeopardized.

“The tribunal felt that the issue raised by the defence counsel is so germane to wait for the outcome of the appeal before tribunal proceeds, therefore on the basis of that tribunal adjourned matter to enable the Supreme Court dispose off the appeal before it”.