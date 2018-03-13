Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday killed two riot policemen at Tse-Oragbo, in the Nyiev ward of the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the slain policemen were part of the security operatives deployed in troubled communities in the state.

Sources told newsmen that the slain policemen were identified as Sergeant Ibrahim Shehu and Sergeant Mohammed Sani, adding that one was butchered, while the other had his neck twisted.

Their remains were brought to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, around 6.13pm on Sunday.

When contacted, the state command spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, said he was yet to be briefed.