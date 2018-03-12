The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Tuesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 39 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo, Ibi, Kaduna, Lokoja and their environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning over the inland and coastal cities with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over Ikom, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Ikeja, Awka, Calabar, Portharcourt and its environs in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 38 to 42 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the northwest with dust haze condition over the northeast during the morning hours.

“Visibility is expected to improve over the northeast in haziness during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 38 to 42 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With the Inter Tropical Divide slightly above the northwestern states, this is expected to aid more cloud developments over the country.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over some cities in the central, inland and coastal regions within the next 24 hours.”