Mr Okechukwu Enelamah, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, on Monday said right policies and incentives had been put in place to make the economy conducive to investors.

Enelamah, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Edet Akan, said this in Abuja during the Nigerian-Tunisian Business Forum.

According to him, the recent climb in ease of doing business proves that the country is on the right path.

‘‘Coincidentally, President Mahammadu Buhari has launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which is an offshoot of the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan.

‘‘The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals was also launched to galvanise a sustainable growth in key sectors of the economy,’’ Enelamah said.

He advised the Tunisian Government to take advantage of the unique opportunity offered by Nigeria in terms of its abundant natural resources and arable land, among others, to invest in the country.

“Nigeria is the best place for Tunisian investment as it offers huge investment opportunities in several sectors that are mutually beneficial to both countries,” he said.

Enelamah said that the determination of the government to diversify the economy with focus on non-oil sector had created a platform for investment and trade exchange between the two countries.

‘‘The recent giant stride in agriculture, which had seen the ban on import of rice, is an indication that with the right climate and political will, Nigeria can make a success of any economic activity.

‘‘Nigeria has also been declared as the mining destination of 2019 at the just concluded Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa,’’ he said.

Ms Yewande Sadiku, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), said the commission had a One-Stop Investment Centre as a strategy to streamline investment procedures, provide prompt, efficient and transparent services and coordinate investment-facilitating agencies.

‘‘The centre provides statistical data and information on the Nigerian economy, investment climate, legal and regulatory framework as well as sector and industry specific information.

“All these are to aid existing and prospective investors in making informed business decisions,’’ Sadiku said.

She said that Nigeria had abundant opportunities for investment in priority sectors of agriculture, power, manufacturing, solid minerals, critical infrastructure and waste management.

Sadiku said that the functions of the commission were to encourage, promote and coordinate investments in the country.

“Nigeria is the 7th largest country in terms of population and will move more than double by 2050,” she said.

She urged Tunisians to bring their experts to Nigeria, emphasising that Nigeria has a large market to satisfy any investor.

Iyalode Alaba Lawson, the President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), commended NIPC for its efforts in attracting investors.

According to her, the two countries have maintained good relationship and now is the right time to invest in Nigeria having moved out of recession.

‘‘Nigeria is open for investment and we are ready to invest too,’’ she said.