President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday said the desire of the Federal Government was to have schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok and Dapchi back alive.

He said that was why his administration chose negotiation, rather than military option, to secure their release.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina quoted the President as saying that Nigeria was working in concert with international organisations and negotiators to ensure that the girls were released unharmed by their captors.

“We are trying to be careful. It is better to get our daughters back alive,” the President said.

Buhari thanked the US for assistance rendered in the fight against insurgency, noting that Nigerian forces are good, “but need assistance in the areas of training and equipment.”

The President promised that his administration would continue to do its best to secure the country, adding that he would be in Yobe State, from where Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted, later this week “as part of my condolence and sympathy visits to areas where we have had unfortunate events.”