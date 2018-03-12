An FCT High Court in Jabi on Monday fined Akponimisingha Ekoi, N50,000 for not presenting a witness in the alleged N57 million fraud case against Maimuna Aliyu.

Ekoi is the prosecutor on behalf of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on the fraud case against Aliyu, the former Executive Director, Aso Savings and Loans Plc.

The defendant is also the mother of the alleged husband killer, Maryam Sanda, who was said to have killed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello on Nov. 19, 2017.

Justice Mairo Nasir of the court, who awarded the fine against the prosecutor, said instead of dismissing the charges against the defendant, the fine would make the prosecutor to be serious about the matter.

According to the Judge, the prosecutor will pay the N50, 000 personally into government confers and the receipt of the payment must be brought to the court on the next adjourned date.

The Judge, however, adjourned the matter till May 11, adding that this was another opportunity for the prosecutor to show responsibility in the discharge of his duties.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ekoi, had told the court at the last adjourned date on January 11, that there were 11 witnesses to testify to the case and prayed the court for adjournment.

The prosecutor said that he was not ready with any of the witnesses as effort to reach them had not yielded any meaningful success.

The defence counsel, Joe-Kyari Gadzama, urged the court to dismiss the matter, adding that the situation on ground showed the prosecution was not serious to prosecute the matter.

Gadzama also prayed the court to consider Section 351 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, saying that the current situation showed that the prosecutor had no witness to prove the charges.