The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for the establishment of the Zamfara State University, Talata-Mafara, as the 162nd university in Nigeria.

The approval for the state-owned institution was granted Monday in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, announced the approval during a meeting with the governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and his technical committee.

Mr. Rasheed said the university is the 47th state university in the country.

While presenting the strategic document for the establishment of a state University, Mr. Yari lamented that Zamfara state had been the only state in Nigeria without a state university since its creation in 1996.