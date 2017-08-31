No fewer than 2,900 police officers and men have been deployed by the Bauchi State police command across the state to ensure hitch-free Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

This was disclosed by the state’s Police Commissioner, Sanusi N. Lemu, while addressing journalists, in Bauchi, on Thursday.

Lemu, who spoke through his Public Relation Officer, DSP Kamal Datti, said the Command the was fully prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic among the public during the Sallah celebration.

The Commissioner of Police said the command would collaborate with sister security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

He said: “We have ordered effective and extensive deployment of officers and men of the Command as well as all necessary logistics to all praying grounds and to all nooks and cronies of the State.

“We have also directed all DPOs to personally supervise the deployment of their men and patrol their areas throughout the period.”

He assured the people of Bauchi State of the Command’s readiness to perform its mandatory and statutory duty of protection of live and property of innocent citizens.

Lemu who extended his warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and citizens in the State as they celebrate EID EL-KABIR, enjoined the general public to cooperate with Police and other security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful EID EL-KABIR celebration.

He also urged them to report any suspicious person to the nearest Police Station or call the Command emergency phone number 08151849417.