The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Monday warned unauthorised persons against loitering around centres designated for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examinations.

Philip Ayuba, Niger State Corps Commandant, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna that the warning became imperative to ensure the success of the examinations.

He said that although reports from the Computer Based Test centres in the state revealed that the exercise was going on smoothly, it was still necessary to warn unauthorised persons from going to the centres.

Ayuba said: “All prospective candidates are advised to stay away from the centres when it is not their turn for the examination.

“They are also advised not to come into the examination hall with all prohibited items like handsets, camera, earpiece, and any other electronic device.’’

He said personnel deployed to the various centres had been mandated to monitor and ensure that candidates adhere strictly to the general rules and regulations guiding the examination.

He commended the students that had written the examinations, for their peaceful and orderly conduct.

He said: “We are fully ready and on top of the situation to provide a peaceful atmosphere for a hitch-free conduct of the examination in the 12 centres across the state.’’