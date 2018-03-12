The National Youth Service Corps has ruled out suicide attempt in the death of a corps member, Nneka Odili, who was killed in a train accident on Thursday in Lagos.

NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Mohammed Momoh, told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that there was no trace of suicide in the tragic incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased, Miss Nneka Deborah Odili, was allegedly hit by a train on March 8, at Ikeja Train Station.

She died at 6.55 p.m. at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on the same day.

According to the NYSC coordinator, the late corps member did not exhibit any sign of depression or anxiety that could lead to suicide.

He expressed shock and dismay at the mysterious circumstances leading to her death on the fateful day after receiving her acceptance letter at her place of primary assignment.

Momoh said she was posted to the 9th Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment, Maryland in Lagos.

He said: “There is no way the late corps member would have committed suicide, considering events that preceded her death.”

According to him, late Odili, with NYSC code number 17B1169, was a graduate of Health Education from University of Port-Harcourt.

She was born on July 11, 1988 in Rivers.

Momoh said: “The late corps member was posted to the 9th Brigade on March 6 and was given acceptance letter on March 8.

“She was said to be on her way to complete her documentation at Onigbongbo Local Government, when she was hit by a train, at the Ikeja Train Station.

“There is no way she could have committed suicide, considering what transpired less than 24 hours to her death.

“A search on her Facebook page, in the early hours of March 8 when she died, revealed that she uploaded 39 pictures, titled ‘happy mood’.

“There is nothing like committing suicide; it is equally erroneous for people to say that she was wearing a headphone when the incident happened.

“She was with her small phone and nothing like headphone or earpiece was found at the scene of the accident.’’

According to him, the remains of late corps member has been buried on March 11 at Ndoni, Onelga Local Government, Rivers.

The coordinator described late Odili as a nice, loving and very active corps member during the orientation course.

He said she was the best Volleyball player and her team was billed to represent the Lagos State at the NYSC sports festival coming up later in the year.

Momoh urged all corps members to be extra careful and be vigilant at all time.