A Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Connected Development (CD), has appealed to the National Assembly to strive hard and pass the 2018 budget for timely execution of projects by the government.

Its Executive Chairman, Malam Hamza Lawal, made the call on Monday while addressing a news conference in kano.

Lawan said that the delay in the passage of the budget would hinder efforts by the Federal Government to ensure provision of the needed infrastructure in all parts of the country.

He said that the organisation was founded in 2012 with the aim of empowering vulnerable groups and communities in Africa.

“We strengthen local communities by creating platforms for dialogue, enabling informed debates and capacity building on how to hold government accountable.

“Our organisation impacted on about 500,000 communities in 2017 through the provision of resources to amplify their voices with independence and integrity,’’ Lawal said.

He expressed regret that oftentimes government’s establishment failed to disclose vital information regarding usage of public funds and appealed for a change.