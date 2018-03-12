President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting started some few minutes after 4 p.m. after Mr. Buhari returned
from an official visit to Benue State.
After the meeting, Mr. Tillerson will hold a press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.
The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to depart the country after the press conference.
