President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started some few minutes after 4 p.m. after Mr. Buhari returned

from an official visit to Benue State.

After the meeting, Mr. Tillerson will hold a press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to depart the country after the press conference.