Reuters

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started some few minutes after 4 p.m. after Mr. Buhari returned

from an official visit to Benue State.

After the meeting, Mr. Tillerson will hold a press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to depart the country after the press conference.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR