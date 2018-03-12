The Minister of Water Resource, Alhaji Suleman Adamu, laid a foundation stone for the construction of N3.7 billion water supply to his hometown Kazaure, the headquarter of Kazaure Local government in Jigawa state.

Speaking while laying the multi-billion Naira, the minister said that adequate water supply for human and livestock consumption as well as other uses is a crucial aspect of life as well as socio-economic development.

According to him “Water availability in sufficient quantity and quality is a first step towards improving the well-being of citizens and this underscores the importance being given to the commodity by President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Alhaji Suleman Adamu explained that the present administration is strongly committed to the provision of adequate water supply and sanitation to all Nigerians as a key entry point to economic development and. Poverty eradication.

He stated further that the FG’s commitment is being demonstrated through increased budgetary allocation to the sector as well as the promotion of key reforms that would enhance sustainable service delivery to the citizens.

According to him, it is in the pursuance of the said objective that the Federal Government recently approved the construction of the Kazaure Water Supply at the cost of over N3.7 billion to Messrs Nig. Ltd., with a completion period of 24 months.

“It was awarded at the contract sum of N3,784,085,270.50 (Three billion, seven hundred and eighty-four million, eighty-five thousand and seventy Naira, fifty kobo) with a completion period of 24 months,” the minister explained.

Adamu further stated that the objective of the project is to have a water supply scheme that would be providing 10,000m3 potable water per day through rehabilitation and augmentation of the existing water supply facilities to meet the water need of about 15,000 people living in Kazaure town and its environs.

He added that in order to drive maximum benefit from the project, the Jigawa is partnering with the Federal Government by undertaking the responsibility for rehabilitating and upgrading the distribution network of the Kazure township and its environs that would enable effective utilisation of the scheme