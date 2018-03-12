The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Monday said none of its personnel protested at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over unpaid allowances.

There were reports of protests by the officers of the Nigeria Police posted to the Presidential Villa over unpaid allowances since 2015.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online news captioned ‘Villa Police Protest unpaid Allowance Since 2015.’

“The Force wishes to categorically state that salaries and allowances of police personnel across ranks throughout police formations, departments and detachments including those attached to the Presidential Villa are being paid as at when due, and on time.”

Moshood explained that the “special and ad hoc duties allowances are also promptly paid on completion of such duties”.

“The report was carefully studied and was found out to be outright falsehood, unfounded, mischievous and fake news.

“There was no time the policemen in the Villa or anywhere else in the country protested over any issue relating to payment of allowances or whatsoever,” he said.