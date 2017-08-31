No fewer than 3,000 Retirees of Ebonyi State Work Force have been shortlisted for the payment of Pension and Gratuity from the State Government, having successfully been captured in the ongoing verification exercise conducted by the State Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

This followed the release of N1.5 billion by the State Government for the payment of arrears of Pension and Gratuity to State and Local Government Workers for the period of 1996 to 2017.

Addressing the Retirees who gathered in Abakaliki the State capital, the State Accountant General Mrs. Queen Agwu, said that the Gratuity and Pension Arrears of the Retirees were being posted to their Bank Accounts through E-Payment arrangement.

She assured the Senior Citizens that the payment exercise would be sustained by the State Government for the overall interest of the Workers.

“Gratuity has commenced in the next one week every retiree must have received its own pension and Gratuity, those who retired in the Local Government System would receive same once the Ministry was through with their State counterparts,” she assured.

The Accountant General opined, “the money for Local Government Retirees is in the Bank Account totalling N750 million, the moment the verification exercise for Local Government retirees is completed their own payment would start,” she said.

In an interview two of the retirees named Mr. Michael Oke and Mrs. Comfort Ali expressed joy over the development and appreciated the Ebonyi State Government for its laudable policies and programmes.

It would be recalled that Ebonyi State Government had two weeks ago approved the sum of N1.5 billion for the payment of Arrears of Pensions and Gratuities for State and Local Government Workers for the period 1996 to 2017.

A breakdown of the figure shows that N750 million was approved for the payment of Pensions arrears and Gratuities of retired State Civil Servants, while another N750 million was earmarked for payment of Pension arrears and Gratuities of retired local Government Workers.