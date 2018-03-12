Despite the controversies and criticisms that have trailed the reviewed land use law by the Lagos state government, its details are yet to be made public.

On January 29, the state house of assembly passed the land use charge bill and Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, signed it into law on February 8.

All that is known about the law are what government officials disclosed to the public.

According to the law, “a property solely occupied by the owner for a residential purpose will be charged at a rate of 0.076 percent per annum. A property occupied by the owner and tenant(s) or third parties will be charged 0.256 percent per annum, while an investment property fully occupied by tenants or third party(ies) for revenue generation will be charged at 0.76 percent per annum.”

Also part of the new law is that failure of Lagosians to pay the increased charge would attract penalties such as a 25 percent increase if payment is not made between 45 and 75 days after notice; a 50 percent increase after 105 days; and a 100 percent increase if payment is not made between 75 and 105 days.

The law prescribes that a property shall be liable to enforcement if payment is not made after 135 days of notice.

During the weekend, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the state commissioner for information, told reporters that the law has been sent back to the state house of assembly where it is expected to be “gazetted”.

According to Bamigbetan, efforts to print commercial copies of the law is amog the factors delaying its availability.

“These are administrative procedures. When a law is signed, it goes back to the house, then it is gazetted.” Bamigbetan said.

“The house is authorised to produce the gazetted version and this is where we are right now. It cannot be done in piecemeal. The print out of the gazetted copy has to be many so that it can serve the public… it could also be the printing company involved that is trying to do as many copies as possible. We should be able to get copies available by the end of this week.”