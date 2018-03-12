The Nasarawa State Government has commenced the process of converting the casual workers in all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to permanent staff.

Musa Dangana, Chairman, Nasarawa State Civil Service Commission, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lafia.

Dangana said that Governor Umaru Al-Makura had directed that all casual staff of the state government be given permanent and pensionable appointment.

He said: “We have commenced the implementation of the governor’s directive immediately by screening them.

“The screening exercise was to enable the commission to place them in proper positions, depending on their qualifications and areas of specialization.”

He also told NAN that already all casual workers in Government House, Lafia, had been offered permanent employment.

Dangana said further that the state government intended to employ more civil servants to fill the vacancies created in the civil service by retirement and death.

He explained that the number of fresh hands to be employed would depend on the number of casual workers converted to permanent staff.

The chairman said the new recruitment would be after the ongoing screening and engagement of the casual workers.

He further said that any civil servant in the state who failed to retire as at when due would be considered a ghost worker.

He said: “If a civil servant is 60 years of age or has worked for 35 years, such a person is supposed to retire, depending on which one that comes first.

“So any civil servant who has reached 60 years or has worked for 35 years and refuses to retire is a ghost worker.”

He explained that anyone who did not retire as and at when due, would repay the extra salaries he collected through the deduction to be made from his or her gratuity afterward.

Dangana advised any worker due for retirement to commence the process of his or her disengagement immediately.

He noted that every civil servant was expected to proceed on a compulsory retirement leave three months before his retirement date.