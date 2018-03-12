The Minister of State for Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie, has inaugurated an Isolation Unit, Electronic Personnel Record and a new administrative complex executed by the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Inaugurating the projects on Monday in Keffi, Osagie said that they have direct bearing on the lives of patients and other Nigerians for the overall development of the country.

The minister noted that the projects initiated and executed by the centre would remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s healthcare delivery.

“I am honoured and delighted to be here again to commission new Administrative complex, Isolation Unit and Electronic Personnel Record initiated and executed by the management of this centre.

“I am more often in FMC Keffi not because it is near to Abuja but because there are good things to show in order to ensure effective healthcare service delivery which have direct bearing on the lives of the patients and other Nigerians

“I am commending Dr Joshua Giyan, the Medical Director of this centre and the management staff for keying in to projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the staff and patients at large,” he said.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Health would do its very best to continue to assist the centre to achieve more giant strides.

“The Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing its best and want to upgrade health facilities across the country but money is not there enough,” he added.

The minister urged the management of the centre to continue to key in to its good health policies and programmes that would boost healthcare services.

Earlier, the medical director said that the centre has initiated the projects considering their importance to the development of the health sector.

“The new Administrative block is a product of doggedness amidst paucity of funds to restore the image of the centre in terms of administrative function, following the inferno that razed down the former administrative block in 2019.

“The Electronic Personnel Records as a follow up to the Electronic Medical Records is to ensure that our personnel records are secured and flexible. It further enhances efficiency of administrative process.

“The last but not the least project on the list of commissioning is the Isolation unit. We have curved out space within the centre and built six-room Isolation unit as any suspected case that carries the danger of spreading to other persons would be safely isolated,” he said.

Joshua-Ndom added that the centre has taken the posture for state-of-the-art advancement in tertiary healthcare, manpower development/training and research.

He commended the minister, National Assembly Committee on Health and staff for their immense support toward the successes recorded by the centre.

The occasion was attended by Governing Board members of the centre, led by their Chairman, Mr Sule-Iko Sadiq, and Dr Daniel Iya, the state Commissioner for Health, among other dignitaries.