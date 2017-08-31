Ahead of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zanna M. Ibrahim, has admonished trouble makers to keep off trouble while the celebration lasts.

This is just as the police boss has assured Deltans, particularly Muslim faithful of watertight security and free-flow of traffic in every part of the state.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, and made available to journalists in the state on Wednesday, the CP directed top officers in the command to deploy personnel to various parts of their domain to maintain peace and safety.

- Advertisement -

“The CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers and all Heads of Departments of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring effective deployment of manpower for the actualization of peace and tranquillity throughout the state during and after the celebrations.

Eid-el-Kabir Sallah, a major Muslim festival, holds on Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4, 2017.