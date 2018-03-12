The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has urged members of the university community and the public at large to support Mr Kunle Balogun.

Balogun is a 2015 graduate of the institution suffering from a kidney problem and needs a transplant.

Abdulkareem made this call while receiving a delegation of the leadership of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, led by the National President, Dr Rhoda Oduwaiye, on Monday in Ilorin.

The vice-chancellor noted that it is unfortunate that the young alumnus could be facing his present life threatening condition.

He commended the alumni association for championing the cause of raising funds for his treatment.

The national president had earlier narrated how she received a call on the case of the alumnus and how her verification confirmed his true condition.

“This made the National Executive Committee to pay him a visit at the hospital in which he is receiving dialysis in Ibadan on Friday, March 2,’’ she said.

Oduwaiye noted that the association had intervened at a critical time as the alumnus had run out of funds to do his dialysis, twice a week.

She said: “The dialysis costs N100,000 which he can no longer afford, not to talk of the actual kidney transplant estimated to be about N15 million.’’

The national president noted that the association deemed it fit to draw the attention of the University to the development and therefore, seeking the support of the university administration and the entire university community.

She added that the association wished to embark on a sensitisation campaign with a view to raising the N15 million required for the kidney transplant within the university and the general public.