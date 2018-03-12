A Presidency source late Sunday night confirmed that at least 145 suspects have since been arrested by the Nigeria Police following herdsmen/farmers clashes in some parts of the country, including Benue, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

The arrests occurred between January 2016 and January 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari who had given instructions to security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the violence, has been visiting some of the troubled spots and is expected in Benue State.

The source, who does not want his name in prints, also revealed that out of the number, 124 have been charged to court, while 21 suspects are under investigation and waiting to be charged to court.

He said “So far, 106 suspects have been arrested and charged to court for prosecution on the following offences; criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of public peace, assault and mischief.”

It would be recalled that recently, on March 5, at least 24 persons were killed and 20 others feared missing in two communities in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State following fresh attacks by suspected herdsmen.

“Early in the year, three suspects with Ak-47 rifles were apprehended by the Police Intelligence Team in Benue, nine members of untrained Civilian JTF/Livestock guards with prohibited firearms were arrested by the military in Arufa, a boundary town between Benue and Taraba with five AK-47 rifles who confessed that they were employed as Livestock guards by a state government on a N150,000 monthly salary.

“Similarly, 16 suspects were arrested in Gboko LGA and investigations are ongoing, while several members of armed militia and unknown gunmen were killed or apprehended by the police.

“Other arrests made include that of 6 suspects on January 1, 2018 following the police response to the killings in Akor Village in Guma LGA on December 31, 2017.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include 3 cutlasses, charms and other items. All the suspects were charged to court for culpable homicide. Concerted efforts are being made by the police to apprehend all culprits in the conflict,” the source said.’

The Nigerian Police, he noted, have had their fair share of attacks while trying to fish out the culprits.

Quoting a police source, he said “On January 25 this year, two visiting Police Mobile Force (PMF) from 20 and 32 led by their respective unit commanders were ambushed by a group suspected to be pastoralists while they were on patrol at Sati village in Guma LGA of Benue State.

“During the ambush, one inspector Abdullahi Isiaka was shot and wounded, while one Sergeant Solomon Dung was reported missing.

“We are doing our job diligently to ensure safety of lives and property in these flashpoint areas. So it is unfair when some people say we are being partial in how we are handling the conflict,” the police source said.

The Presidency source said that further findings reveal that the Police has lost serval of its officers, while one is still missing in action in the course on restoring peace in the state.

“About 30 of or colleagues have been killed in the line of duty, while Sergeant Dung is still missing in action,” the source said.

He said that the disbandment and disarming of the livestock guards and militia groups in the state are ongoing so as to forestall further violence.

“Early in the year, the IGP team commenced an on-the-spot assessment of situations in Benue with a visit to the flashpoints of the crisis, places such as Logo and Guma LGAs in Benue and Tunga in Awe LGA in Nasarawa State.

“Security analysts say that one of the root causes of the crisis in Benue has been the implementation of the Anti-Open grazing law by the state government.

“On January 4, the IGP met with Benue State governor and the state’s religious leaders, traditional rulers, CSOs, and other stakeholders, where the open grazing and establishment of ranches were mooted.”

It would be recalled that following several clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some parts of the country, the Federal Government deployed mobile police forces, the army and Air Force to troubled areas.

Security has also reportedly been beefed up in affected communities in Benue State and in other states affected by herdsmen/farmers clashes.

To support the Police in restoring peace, he said that Army formations and units in Benue State are maintaining Forward Operating Bases in flash areas covering Guma, Logo, Katsina-Ala and Agatu Local Government Areas of Benue state in an operation nicknamed Operation Zenda.

“In the same vein, the Nigerian Army recently deployed troops flashpoints in Nasarawa State, to forestall further attacks in routes where armed herdsmen reportedly use to attack communities in Benue State.

“Also, recently, the Nigerian Army kicked off Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA, to checkmate the activities of armed bandits and militias in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and its environs.” he said