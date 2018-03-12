Governors of the South-east geo-political region have undertaken to construct a ring road that will link the five states in the zone for ease of transportation and economic growth.

This was contained in a communiqué read by the Chairman of the South-east Governors’ Forum, David Umahi of Ebonyi, at the end of their meeting in Enugu on Sunday.

Mr. Umahi said that the ring road which would cover an area of 430 km was part of strategies for the economic development of the zone.

He said that the forum also took presentation on the South-east gas pipeline and advised the consultant to follow up on the details of implementation especially as it related to right of way.

“The forum commended the presentation on the Aba Independent Power Plant Project by Prof. Barth Nnaji and asked him to liaise with the secretariat of the forum for further implementation with the presidency.

“A private business enterprise presented to the forum a lottery business proposal in the South-east states. After much deliberations, the forum asked him to reach out to the respective states,” he said.

The governor said that the forum resolved to invite to the next meeting the chairmen of the traditional rulers’ council in the five states for the amicable resolution of their face-off.

Mr. Umahi said that the forum appreciated the solidarity shown by the people of the zone during the burial of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, adding that “such spirit of oneness was needed to move the zone forward”.