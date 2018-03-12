A middle aged man, Mr. Joshua Angulu Adejoh, was reportedly killed on Satirday while working on his farm at Abejukolo community, the headquarters of Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Speaking on Sunday, a community source, Mr. Michael Okoliko, told our reporter that trouble started when the deceased went to his farm and met herders with large number of cows grazing on his farm.

He was said to have ordered them to leave the farm but the herders threatened to kill him.

Out of fear, the deceased began shouting for help. Shortly after, some farmers from the neighbouring farm came to the scene only to meet a lifeless body with matchet cuts all over his body.

The source further said when the news filtered into town, vigilantes mobilised themselves to the scene to recover the corpse while they trailed the assailants who abandoned their cows upon sighting them.

Confirming the report, the Special Adviser to Omala Local government area, Mr. Stephen Shaibu, said the situation had been brought under control.

He lamented that the situation has taken the Council backwards as a result of effort by the Counil Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Aboh who ensured that there was peace in the entire council areas.

“The killing is regrettable because of the Chairman’s commitment to peace between herdsmen and farmers,” he said.

Omala Community has been a hot-spot of herdsmen attacks with several casualties in recent times.