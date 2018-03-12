National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched an unmanned aerial vehicle which was locally developed by the agency to boost agricultural production in Nigeria.

Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, who disclosed this at the venue of the launch in Abuja, also displayed an e-voting machine that would assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in Nigeria.

He said the agency’s solar-powered electronic voting solution with cloud-based (computing) collation of election results is the solution to Nigeria’s electoral challenges.

According to him, “The electronic voting solution developed by NASENI is the solution to the nation’s election issues.

“It was specifically developed to address almost all the issues and challenges that bedevil election processes in Nigeria.

“It would be appropriate and beneficial for Nigeria to accept and adopt this indigenous solution for increasing the credibility of election processes.”

He explained that the existing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Permanent Voters Card (PVC) has been adopted for use in the new e-voting equipment.

He noted with satisfaction that the e-voting machine could print out Permanent Voters Card (PVC) within five minutes after registration.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI further pointed out that the machine, which relies on a robust hardware and software, also guarantees national, state, and local government elections are conducted on the same day and at the same time.

Other special features which the NASENI electronic voting solution provides, according to him, include the fact that it minimizes human interference to the election process, eliminates the use of ballot boxes, discards the use of paper ballot as well as eliminate multiple voting, among others.

Haruna noted that the agency had over the years developed capacities that would take the country to the greater heights as well as reduce poverty, hunger and misery in the country.

He explained that through the deployment of engineering innovations, technologies, researches and other scientific breakthroughs and results, the country would become great among the comity of nations.

He, however, called for huge investments in the science and technology sector by the government and the organised private sector, adding that science and technology remained the only sure way for Nigeria’s path to self-sufficiency in food production and diversification of the economy.

He further called for partnerships with the organized private sector to revamp the nation’s economy.

“We crave for your partnership in this journey to revamp the nation’s economy in line with Nigeria’s 2017—2020 Medium Term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan [ERGP] of the Federal Government.

“No economy in the world ever developed without the leadership of the private sector.”

“Home initiated and sustained science, technology, and innovation and private sector leadership are the doorways to sustainable economic recovery for Nigeria.

“It is the secret of the Asian Tigers, the magic of Europe and the culture of Americans,” he said.

NASENI was established to catalyse the provision of science and engineering infrastructure as a vehicle for the technological development of the country.