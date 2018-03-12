Environmentalists have faulted the Federal Government’s inability to enforce environmental laws that will address climate change.

They spoke at a forum on Capacity building and Human Resource Development for Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation in Abuja.

A senior official of World Bank Faculty, Climate Change Mentorship Programme, Linda Akpami, said that Nigeria has not been effectively enforced international agreements on environmental laws generally.

She noted, lack of implementation of climate change related laws caused increasing concentration of greenhouse gases from human activities.

To Akpami, the government was folding its hand over the years, expecting fund from international partners, and it has failed to come and now the reality of climate change is on us.

She also explained, Nigeria is in the process of finalizing a ten-year goal to stimulate economic growth and launching the country onto a path of sustained and rapid socioeconomic development.

Contributing, Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, maintained, investments in renewable energy technologies can tremendously cut on heat-trapping greenhouse gases, and generate low or zero emission.

“Agency should see the need to modify or review enforcing potential laws and regulations that would be in place for implementation of NDC sectoral plans for agriculture and land use industry power and transport.”

Director General of NESREA, Dr. Lawrence Anukam, argued, if Nigeria is to adapt and address climate change; key players and institutions need to be strengthened to ensure a clean environment for its citizens.

He said government is very strong on pursuing climate change such that we have 34 regulations in place already, but the issue of implementation of relevant laws has been the bone of contention in the country.