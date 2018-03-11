Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has advocated holistic reforms in pension administration to reduce the plight of pensioners in the country.

Ikpeazu told media practitioners in the South East during a media tour on Sunday in Aba that pensioners were victims of vicious cycle.

The governor noted that pensioners in the state were on the increase rather than decreasing.

According to him: “Nobody dies in the pension scheme in the state.

“This is rather unfortunate and untrue of the pension system.”

As a way forward, the governor said his administration had abrogated the sub-treasury payment system, adding that every pensioner now received monthly alert from the bank.

On his relationship with the state workforce, Ikpeazu said he enjoyed an excellent relationship with workers.

He said: “My workers know I love them.

“I am satisfied by their proud swell and support to my administration.”

He said Abia was now the first state in Africa to be placed on the e-card health system.

Ikpeazu explained that the state government took advantage of the telephone system to connect to a doctor at anytime.

The governor said it was on a prepaid e-card by dialing the pin on the card.

He said the aim of the state government was to make life expectancy to be 60 years before the end of 2018.

On 2019, the governor said it was still far, adding: “I have so many things in my hand as governor of Abia, including my ambition of becoming a Professor of Chemistry.

“My second term bid is in your hands, the good people of Abia and my friends.”

The Commissioner for Information, Okeiyi Kalu, conducted the heads of media round the projects executed by the government, including the first asphalted road in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area.