No fewer than 197,269 children have been vaccinated against measles in the first phase of the immunisation programme in Kwara State.

Dr. Iyabode Ajibola, the Communication for Development Consultant in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Ilorin.

NAN reports that the first phase, which began early this month, covered eight local government areas.

The consultant listed the benefitting local council areas as Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Isin, Oyun, Ilorin West and Ifelodun.

Ajibola, who is also an official of UNICEF, explained that 404,703 children are being targeted for the programme.

According to her, officials are yet to encounter cases of non-compliance by communities in the first phase of the programme.

She said while the state government had been placing a high premium on Primary Health Care and Routine Immunisation, it had also put in place many strategies to reduce the burden of preventable diseases.

According to her, the immunisation initiative is accessible to all citizens of the state regardless of their economic status.

She also disclosed that the second phase of the immunisation programme, which began on Thursday, would end on Tuesday.

Ajibola said the second phase would cover Irepodun, Moro, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Kaiama, Patigi and Oke-Ero local government areas.