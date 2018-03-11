The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday congratulated his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on his appointment as a Professor and Senior Mentoring Scholar of E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies by the Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the appointment as well deserved in view of Ekweremadu’s academic bent, notwithstanding his crowded legislative and political responsibilities.

“Your appointment did not come to me as a surprise. I am only surprised that it did not come much earlier,” Saraki said. “Southern University could not have a made better choice. I am confident that your performance on this role will surpass the expectations of the university council.”

He further commended Ekweremadu for not only blazing an enviable academic trail but for being a good example to his contemporaries and up coming generations.

“I am happy that this recognition has again proved that with the right education, one can break any ceiling in life. I want to urge Nigerians to continue to advance their educational career in other to acquire the necessary knowledge to drive governance and development both in the country and beyond,” Saraki stated.

He noted that the international honour is a thing of pride for both the Senate and the entire country.