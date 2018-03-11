Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has said that all the roads constructed by his administration are products of careful and thorough research.

Ikpeazu made this known in Aba while briefing journalists on his activities in the state.

The governor, who spoke on the four-point programme of the administration namely trade and commerce, agriculture, small and medium enterprises and technical education, said the state had gaps in roads.

“We have gaps on roads in the state. It is not all kinds of roads but those that lead to major economic hub in the state.

“We run a research-based government. All our projects, especially roads, are products of thorough research.

“After a careful research, we resolve to construct a cement-based technology roads leading to most of our economic hubs.

“We are partnering with Council of Registered Engineers in this direction,” Ikpeazu said.

He said that the state government roads were purpose-driven and of great economic significance and were not based on friendship or political patronage.

On education, he said that administration would fence the 312 schools in the state and power them with solar energy.

Ikpeazu said the state government was running a programme tagged `Education for Employment’, adding that it had graduated 1,000 persons and 170 of them would be absorbed into the local government system.

He also said that the state government target 7 million palms and had in its nursery no less than 3 million.

Ikpeazu said that Abia had a fertile soil for agriculture adding that the administration was leveraging on the soil potential to create employment, feed the residents and export the surplus.

“We have poultry and mushroom farms and our model have been copied by the Federal Government,” he said.

The governor expressed dismay that many farmers failed because of lack of knowledge in the field.

“Poultry business is not an all comers business. We train our farmers on modern poultry technology,” he said.