Former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his condolences over the death of the pioneer civilian Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Michika.

Michika has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a press statement released by his media office in Abuja on Sunday, the former Vice President recalled that the late Michika had the honour of pioneering Adamawa State into its democratic journey in 1992 as its first civilian governor under the then governing National Republican Convention in the state.

Abubakar noted that Michika was a banker with the British Bank of West Africa, later worked with John Holt company before venturing into politics.

Abubakar condoled with the Michika family, people of Michika and the government and people of Adamawa State over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and fortitude to the family to bear the loss.