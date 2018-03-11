The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has resolved to constitute a reconciliatory committee with a view to uniting the students’ body ahead if its 2018 national convention.

A communiqué issued after NANS’ meeting at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) said that the decision to set up such committee was sequel to motion by Mr Friday Adayi, a student of UniAbuja.

The communiqué was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

It was co-signed by Mr Chinonso Obasi, NANS’ President, Mr Yazeed Yazeed, Chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee and Mr Ogunwoye Gbemiga, Secretary, Communiqué Drafting Committee.

Obasi, had in a letter dated March 1, addressed to Nigerian students, convened a conciliatory meeting slated for March 10.

“The meeting having resolved through robust deliberation on the inevitable unity of NANS, in a motion moved by Mr Friday Adayi, a presidential aspirant from UniAbuja.

“Adayi urged legitimate Nigerian students to appeal to stakeholders, particularly former NANS leaders to come together, champion and ensure the unity of NANS.

“He was seconded by unanimous acceptance by voice vote of all attendees.

The meeting suggested that former National President of NANS 2007/2008, Mr Yinka Dada, be appointed Chairman of the Conciliatory Committee with the mandate of meeting Obasi, Aruna Kadiri, factional NANS president, zonal coordinators, stakeholders and selected student union presidents within two weeks.

“They are to harmonise a united Convention Planning Committee (CPC) that will organise and conduct an election on an agreed venue and date accepted by all parties.’’

The communiqué said that it was agreed that the CPC members must have current matriculation numbers.

It listed the presidential aspirants in attendance as-Adayi, UniAbuja, Lukman Salahuddeen, Kwara State University, Berido Henry, Benue State Polytechnic, Adio Odunjo Orlando, University of Ilorin, Kwara State and Obande Gideon -who sent a text.

The communiqué said that the presidential aspirants, Abubakar Gambo, an aspirant for office of NANS’ Senate President and numerous other aspirants for different offices all agreed that there should be a unity convention.

It also appealed to the Governing Council and Management of UniAbuja to revisit the case of the expelled 2007 SUG President of the institution, Mr Igwe Ude-Umanta.

It said that Ude-Umanta was expelled in 2007, adding that 11years was a long time punishment.

The communiqué appealed for an unconditional waiver for Ude-Umanta.

The communiqué said that Nigerian students would resist any form of opposition that might jeopardise the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) of the Federal Government.