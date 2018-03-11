The Lagos State Government has tasked the Water Corporation on improved service delivery to the Lagos residents.

Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosimi-Etti, made this remark during a surprise visit to the Corporation’s headquarters in Ijora, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The Commissioner stated that Lagosians should have access to uninterrupted potable water supply, while noting the challenges faced by the Corporation, particularly non-payment of water bills, water theft, among others.

Durosimi-Etti commended the Corporation’s staff for their commitment and zeal towards taking the corporation to the next level.

He, therefore, enjoined the corporation to extend water to residents of estates and bring into the Lagos Water Corporation, LWC, database as many estates yearning for safe drinking water.

He said, over the years, population explosion had continued to stretch social amenities in the State, saying that was why it is important to be resilient, proactive, innovative and committed to effective service delivery.

Durosimi-Etti assured the corporation of the state government’s support and assistance where there were gaps militating against its operations so that it could excel in performing its primary responsibility of providing potable water.

The Corporation’s Managing Director, Engr. Muminu Badmus, enumerated some programnes embarked upon by the corporation to improve water supply in the State, which include: Performance Enrichment Sustainability Program (PESP), Service Incentive Mechanism (SIM), Geographical Information System (GIS) and Asset Management System, Billing and Collection Efficiency, Metering initiative, among others.

He said in its bid to move the customers closer to the corporation, take necessary decisions on issues affecting the regions towards improvement of service delivery and revenue generation, the corporation was divided into eight business regions headed by Regional Business Managers.

He assured the commissioner that with the support the corporation was receiving from the government and different programme put in place, the corporation was set to bridge the demand gap in the State.