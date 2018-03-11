Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop payment of double salary and allowances to legislators in the light of revelations that a senator collects N13.8m monthly as running cost.

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber had in an interview with TheNEWS magazine revealed the emoluments of senators.

He said each senator receives N13.8m running cost monthly and N750, 000 monthly as salary in addition to N200m constituency project money every year.

In a statement he released on Sunday, Falana said the Buhari administration should as a matter of urgency halt the payment of illegal salaries and allowances to federal legislators.

”The federal government should, as a matter of urgency, halt the payment of double salary and allowances to a number of legislators and ministers,” he stated.

Part of Falana’s statement read: “For the first time since May 1999, the Senator disclosed the jumbo emoluments of the members of the upper chamber of of the national assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to the Senator, the running cost of each Senator is N13.1 million in addition to a consolidated salary of N750,000 per month.”

“Apart from the monthly package of N13.8 million each Senator is given the opportunity to execute constituency projects to the tune of N200 million per annum. However, the disclosure made by Senator Sani does not cover the allowances for cars, housing, wardrobe, furniture etc running to several millions of naira approved for each Senator.

“While we commend Senator Shehu Sani for exposing the secrecy which had enveloped the salaries and allowances of federal legislators in Nigeria before now, it is crystal clear that the statement credited to Professor Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council not too long ago to the effect that Nigerian legislators are the highest paid in the world cannot be faulted.

“However, the federal legislators cannot be blamed alone for paying themselves skyrocketing salaries and allowances outside the ambit of the wages approved for all political office holders in the country.

“The members of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission empowered by section 70 of the Constitution to approve the salaries and allowances of the legislators have always washed off their hands like Pontius Pilate while the Budget Office has never questioned the payment of unauthorized salaries and allowances to federal legislators.

“The revelations by Senator Sani should therefore provide an opportunity for the Nigerian people to review the entire costs of governance under the rickety democratic dispensation. The Buhari administration owes the nation a duty to ensure that no political officer is paid salaries and allowances that have not been approved by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation Fiscal Commission. The federal government should, as a matter of urgency, halt the payment of double salary and allowances to a number of legislators and ministers.”