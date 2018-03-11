The Lagos State Government has charged workers in the State to be hardworking and dedicated to their duty, as there is no shortcut to success in the civil service.

Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke gave this charge at the weekend during a retirement ceremony held in honour of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Clara Ibirogba.

According to Oke, hardworking and dedication to duty were the pillars upon which a successful career in the civil service was built, urging the workers to embrace such qualities so that when they left service, others coming behind them would extol their exploits.

The commissioner urged workers to give their best while in service, saying that a brighter future awaited them when they retire from active service.

Speaking on the several roles played by the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Oke said the current administration had pledged to make sure retired public servants had rewarding experience after service years.

Giving tributes on the outgoing Permanent Secretary, he said:” She never shirked duty and always stood to be counted. She didn’t only serve but indeed served earnestly and meticulously. She didn’t only reach for unusual but she reached for excellence as she leaves the civil service. It is heart-warming to note that she is leaving behind indelible marks of competence on the project she worked on.”

Oke added that the current administration would always reward and value public servants who showed total commitment while in service.

“The accolades in this tribute and in the many other written and unwritten tributes are well deserved, and if the law permit, we would want to keep her in service. Yet we realize the value of rest after years of labour and hardworking in the service of Lagos State,” he added.

Oke also urged civil servants to be versatile in their chosen profession if they must achieve excellence and be found worthy for higher service in the future.