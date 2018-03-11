Mrs Aisha Wakil, popularly known as “Mama Boko Haram” on Sunday, donated assorted food items to 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Maiduguri.

Wakil who disclosed this during the presentation of the items to beneficiaries in Maiduguri, said they were empowered under her Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Complete Care and Aid Foundation (CCAF).

She said the gesture was designed to support vulnerable victims that were displaced by the insurgency.

She explained the core aimed of setting up the foundation to include fight against drug abuse among teeming youths, human trafficking, hawking, genital mutilation and deradicalisation, among others.

“We have 200 on ground now for this distribution. They are in the host community; So we go to that host communities and picked them where they are. And give them forms, document them and attached thier pictures.

“We them ask them to come, mostly in a places that is closer to where they are as we don’t want to come from long distance. We look for a place that is secured where they can come easily.

“We have other support coming like youth and women empowerment and agriculture.

“All these supports, all these things are on the pipeline and very soon we shall call them to come around and pick up whatever that is available for them,”she said