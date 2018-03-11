Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has described the death of Alhaji Aliyu Akwe-Doma, a former governor of the state and his predecessor, as a personal loss.

The governor expressed his feelings in an interview with newsmen shortly after the burial ceremony of the ex-governor in Doma, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Sunday.

Al-Makura described the deceased as a ‘galvanizer’ of self-reliance, an advocate of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

He said the loss of Akwe-Doma was a personal one, given their close relationship.

“He was the second civilian governor of Nasarawa state who worked tirelessly for four years to galvanize the people towards self-reliance, progress and peaceful coexistence.

‘’I consider this a very huge personal loss, given my relationship and affinity with him.

“Despite the fact that l stood and won an election against the late politician, our relationship was close and cordial.

‘’We shared ideas and listened to each other on matters of public interest, especially towards the development of the state.

Several dignitaries attended the burial ceremony of the former governor who died at 75 on March 6 at an Israeli hospital.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the burial include; Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, his deputy, Mr Silas Agara, members of his executive council and the first democratically elected governor of the state, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

Mr Mike Abdul, the deceased’s deputy and Mrs Paulen Tallen, a former deputy governor of Plateau.

Also in attendance were Sen. Walil Jibrin, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu-Ogar, members of Nasarawa state House of Assembly.

Mr Labaran Maku, one time deputy governor in the state and former Minister of Information, Emir of Lafia, Dr Isa Mustapha-Agwai, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

Alos in attendance were; Alhaji Aliyu Wadada, former member, House of Representatives, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, Senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district, other traditional rulers in the state.

Former lawmakers in the state house of assembly among others attended the occasion.

The deceased was the governor of the state from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Born on Sept. 1, 1942 in Doma, Doma Local Government of Nasarawa State, he attended the University of Ibadan from 1964–1966 and also attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1976.

The former governor obtained a Masters’ Degree in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in 2002.

He worked in the old Plateau civil service from 1976 to 1983 and rose to the position of a Permanent Secretary.

Akwe was a Deputy Governor of Plateau and was later elected Governor of Nasarawa State.