Dr. Umar Bindir, the Secretary to Adamawa State Government, has assured the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria of the government’s commitment to provide land for the construction of a permanent Hajj Camp in the state.

Bindir gave the assurance Sunday in Yola during an interactive session with stakeholders on 2018 Hajj organised by NAHCON in collaboration with Adamawa and Taraba States Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

Bindir said since 2011, pilgrims from Adamawa and Taraba States have been contributing N5,000 each to the NAHCON for the project, but no concrete step has been taken by the Commission to actualize the project.

Bindir, who was reacting to complaint by stakeholders on lack of befitting Hajj Camp in the state, said if the commission was facing any problem with regard to land for the project, it should reach out to the government.

He said the government would look into the problem with a view to finding solution, even if it means allocation of another land for the project.

Bindir tasked officials of the state pilgrims welfare board on the need for selfless service to ensure a hitch-free Hajj exercise.

In his remarks, the Head of NAHCON delegation, Alhaji Abdullahi Sale, said they were in Yola on sensitization visit regarding new policies introduced by Saudi Arabia for 2018 Hajj exercise.

Sale said some of the new policies included the closure of payment of the Hajj fare by the end of this month, the introduction of biometric data capture of all intending pilgrims and the need for guarantor for each pilgrim.

On the issue of the Yola Hajj camp, Sale said the contributions by pilgrims since 2011 was intact, pointing out that the commission would at the appropriate time utilize the money for the project.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Umar Bobboyi, said the board had already gone round the 21 local government areas of the state and enlightened intending pilgrims on the new developments regarding this year’s Hajj

Bobboyi said the visit of the NAHCON officials was to further re-emphasize the new developments and encourage intending pilgrims to complete payment of the fare before the closing date.

He said only 40 per cent of intending pilgrims from Adamawa State had paid the fare, while his counterpart of Taraba State, Alhaji Umaru Adamu, said only 30 per cent had paid the fare in the state.