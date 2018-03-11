Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has challenged the newly inaugurated chairmen and members of 17 boards of parastatals under his supervision to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment by using their wealth of experiences to help Nigeria become a prosperous nation.

According to him, “you should not let our dear president down, especially considering the commitment and deep sense of responsibility with which the president has addressed the challenge of building a better Nigeria which generation yet unborn will be proud of.”

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, Dr Onu urged them to join in the efforts to build a new Nigeria where science, technology and innovation would drive our journey to a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

He said no nation, whether big or small in size, has ever become great by the mere possession of natural resources.

The minister noted that countries only emerge strong and prosperous nations of global influence by deploying science and technology as an instrument to fight hunger, disease, joblessness and underdevelopment.

Dr Onu said his ministry is determined to help the country become a prosperous nation, adding that “it is our conviction that unless we continue to work hard and remain committed to the task of diversifying our economy, science, technology and innovation will not play the role expected of it.”

This, according to him, will enable Nigeria to create jobs, wealth, strengthen the economy, reclaim its national pride and strengthen the acclaim of our beloved nation in the comity of prosperous democracies of the world.

The minister then tasked them to acquaint themselves with the Presidential Executive Order for the planning and execution of projects, programmes and contracts with science, engineering and technology components recently signed by the president

Responding on behalf of other board chairmen and members, the Chairman of Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO), Senator Ayo Arise thanked President Buhari for the opportunities and assured him that they would contribute their own quota to ensure that Nigerians really see the change his government promised them.

According to him, “we will make effort for the people in grassroots which we are supposed to be closer to, to feel the various policies of this government. There is no question that this government means very well for the teeming populace.

“We have policies that every Nigerian should be proud of. We must ensure that these policies are implemented and it is our responsibilities to let people know. This government means very well for Nigerians and we will deliver. They will feel the positive change in this government. Over 200 people were inaugurated today, this 200 are Nigerians, they will go to their respective local governments, their respective wards, bring government to bear on the people of this country,” he affirmed.