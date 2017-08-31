The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has concluded plans to compile a comprehensive database of all its pastors and ministers across the country to enhance credibility.

This was made known on Wednesday by the PFN National President, Rev’d Felix Omobude, while delivering a sermon entitled: ‘The Force of Company’ at the Living Faith Church, Lokongoma, towards the end of his two-day apostolic visit to Lokoja, Kogi state.

He said, “We have decided to capture in our database all Pentecostal pastors and ministers to ensure proper conduct of members.

“We want to be sure of those who belong to us.

“If you subscribe to our tenets then we register you; and if you fail to meet up with our tenets after registration we will de-list you.”

Omobude stated that a situation where a 70-year-old man posing as pastor defiled a seven-year-old child is an abomination, stressing that “this will no longer be acceptable by the PFN as it has been tarnishing the image of the church’’.

He spoke even as the mother of a 19-month-old baby, who was reported last week to have been slaughtered for ritual purposes, alleged that the Senior Pastor of God’s Commandment Ministry, Rev. Tony Obo Ekpenyong, forcibly took her daughter away from her.

Twenty-year old Faith Inyang told newsmen on Wednesday at the Cross River State Police Command headquarters in Calabar, that her daughter, Success, was taken away from her when the pastor and some of his members broke into their room by 3am.

She said, “On the 23rd of August, at 3a.m., we were all sleeping in our house at Okon Edak Street, when some men broke the door and came inside and dragged my baby from me. They were masked. When they came inside, we begged them not to hurt us, but they asked us to lie face down.

“They were with machete and they used it on my cousin. They dragged the baby out of my hand and left. Before that day, one of the suspects came to me and asked if that was my baby and I said yes. He said the baby was so beautiful and that he would like to take care of me and that he liked me.

“I was surprised and I didn’t answer him but only laughed so he left. That was the day before they came to take the child. I have been seeing him around because he stays in my area. After they had taken the child, we all came out and we were shouting and crying.”

Omobude went on to state that the PFN believed in the teachings and doctrines of Jesus Christ, in one man and one wife as commanded by God, and that salvation to mankind came through the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross.

He observed that unity and order were lacking in the Pentecostal leadership in Nigeria, and called for a change of attitude among the leaders.

The PFN President said Pentecostals should see themselves as working together for the promotion of God’s Kingdom on earth, and that they did not need to fight for anything.

According to him, “The church must strategise to remain relevant in the society.

“We need unity in spirit and cooperation among the churches in the states and in the country at large.

“I urge all of us to subscribe to our unity; contribute your strength, time, prayer and resources to the course of Pentecostal unity in Nigeria”.

He explained that his mission across states of the federation was not a crusade but a move to strengthen the church and foster unity.