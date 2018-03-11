The Nigerian Army has said that detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was one of its major challenges in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

The Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Engineers, Maj.-Gen. John Amalu, told journalists at the West Africa Social Activities (WASA) on Saturday in Lagos that identifying and detonating IEDs was a major task of the corps in the North East.

”IEDs remain a threat in the North East and that is very challenging for the Army as that falls squarely on the Nigerian Army Engineers,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army Engineers and Nigerian Army College of Logistics (NACOL) jointly hosted the event.

Earlier, NACOL Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Richard Duru, said the occasion afforded the army the opportunity to show appreciation to personnel who excelled and contributed to the success of the army in the outgone year.

“I urge you all to remain dedicated and innovative in the discharge of your duties.

“I am pleased to note that the training and operational activities of both NACOL and Army Engineers for the year 2017 was successfully conducted, though not without challenges,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the fallen heroes who paid the supreme prize to keep the country safe.

NAN reports that the event featured tug of war, dances by cultural groups as well as presentation of gifts and awards to distinguished soldiers and guests.

Top serving and retired military officers and captains of industry graced the occasion.

NAN reports that WA/SA is an annual army event aimed at promoting team spirit and confidence within and outside the barracks.

It is also a forum for informal social interaction and for the barracks community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country.