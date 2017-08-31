The trial of a businessman, Ikechukwu Odogwu, who allegedly forged documents and obtained N15.2 million from a fellow businessman, Calistus Okafor, pretending to sell a landed property to him has been adjourned to November 7, for trial.

When the case was called in court yesterday, the defence counsel informed the trial magistrate of a publication of the matter in national dailies, but the magistrate was of the opinion that parties should concentrate on the case pending in court.

However, the magistrate said since the case was for mention, parties should agree on a date for trial and subsequently adjourned the case to November 7.

Odogwu, who is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining by false pretence preferred against him by the Police, was ordered remanded in prison by Magistrate J. Adeyemi of Isolo Magistrate’s Court, Lagos.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences sometime in 2009. He said the defendant obtained N15,170,000 from the complainant, under the false pretence that he has the power of attorney from a company, Demco Textile International, to sell 2.5 hectares of land situated at Lugbe 1, Extension Layout, Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Molo also alleged that Odogwu, and one other still at large, sometime in 2016, at Festac town, conspired among themselves to obtain money under false.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under Section 411, 314 (1) (a) and 287 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. Magistrate Adeyemi granted him N5 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State government for the last three years.