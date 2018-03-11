Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, were among the dignitaries that attended the wedding reception of Idris and Fatima Ajimobi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prominent Nigerians converged on Agodi Gardens in Ibadan on Saturday to celebrate with the couple and their families.

NAN report that Idris, son of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, had on March 3 in Kano married Fatima, the daughter of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State in an elaborate wedding attended by the President.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the Vice President and Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and wife, Serifat, Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abubakar Bagudu (Jigawa)

Also in attendance were Yakubu Gowon, a former head of state; Bola Tinubu, APC leader; Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, former governors Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), and Olusegun Osoba (Ogun)

Among the serving ministers present were Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals; Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications; Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health and Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance.

Mr. Ganduje, the bride’s father, described the wedding as a bridge building mechanism that would provide an everlasting friendship across Nigeria.

The governor, who named Idris Ajimobi, the Seriki Nyaki (Chief Warrior) of Kano, called for similar relationship from Nigerians to further advance the nation’s unity.

Earlier, Kola Daisi, chairman of the occasion, prayed for a successful marital life for Idris and Fatimah Ajimobi, noting that the relationship between the young couple was a blessing for the unity of the country.

He commended the courage of Idris for extending his hand of love beyond the Niger bridge, stressing that he would have opted for a Fulani lady if he had such opportunity in his youthful days.

NAN reports that other personalities present at the event were Subomi Balogun, Bola Obasanjo, who represented Olusegun Obasanjo, former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin, Ken Nnamani, Musiliu Obanikoro and wife of the former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Jumoke Pedro.

Among the traditional rulers present were Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; Oluwo of Iwo, Abdul-Rasheed Adewale; Osile of Oke-Ona, Adedapo Tejuoso; and the Ibadan Obas-In-Council.

The event, which was spiced up by popular comedians, Gbenga Adeyinka and Basket mouth, featured cutting of the wedding cake and dancing.