A cleric, Rev. Fr. Damian Alozie, has called on governments at all levels to increase sensitisation to breast feeding, maternity and population growth, especially for the rural women.

Alozie, who the Parish Priest, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He spoke against the backdrop of Mother’s Day celebration.

“Today is auspicious for our governments to do more for the rural women by way of mass communication and education on everything about good parenting, child spacing and on how to control our population.’’

“Nigeria still needs to do more in the area of maternity and child upbringing because many of the societal malaise we are experiencing today are rooted in poor motherhood.

“Even challenges to good governance are as a result of the roles mothers and wives play at home,’’ the cleric said.

Alozie also urged wives of political leaders at all levels of government to play advisory role to their husbands and offer constructive criticisms to them to enhance good governance.

He said that mothers held the key to future leadership of the country, saying that the quality of leadership had so much to do with the kind upbringing mothers gave to their children.

NAN reports that the March 11, being Mother’s Day celebration, is more associated with the UK while many countries such as the U.S. celebrate Mother’s Day on May 13.

Mother’s Day is a globally acclaimed to be a special day dedicated to celebrating everything related with maternal issues.