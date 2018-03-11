Few days after the death of former Nasarawa state governor, Mr. Aliyu Akwe-Doma, the first civilian governor of Adamawa, Alhaji Saleh Michika, has been reported dead.

Michika died on Saturday night at the Yola Federal Medical Centre where he was receiving treatment.

Confirming the dead, Mr Macaulay Hunohashi, the Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, said the governor who visited Michika at the hospital on Saturday was later in the night informed of Michika’s dead.

Born in 1941, Michika became the first elected governor of Adamawa, state created out of defunct Gongola state from 1992 to 1993 under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC)

Michika left behind wives, 38 children and 99 grandchildren.

The deceased will be buried today (Sunday) by 2 pm in his hometown, Michika.

The social media is already agog with the news of the death as Muhammad U. Jibrilla, tweeted: “I join the family and the entire people of Adamawa State in mourning the death of our father and former and Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Saleh Michika. May Allah grant him Al-jannatul-Firdausi.”

Ibrahim babangida @IBabangidau, said “Funeral arrangements for the late Alhaji Abubakar Abdallah Saleh Michika, Salatul janaza:at Modibbo Adama central mosque Yola, immediately after Zuhr prayer.Good night. Have a memorable night.”

Danjuma Maduwa @Danjuma_maduwa tweeted: `Inna lillahi wa inna illahi raji’un. We’re mourning the departure of former Governor of Adamawa State HE Alh. Saleh Michika who departed today due to a brief illness in his home state Adamawa.

May Allah forgive and have mercy on his gentle soul. Ameen”.

Meanwhile, the remains of Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Saturday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:15 p.m.

The remains were transported in a Turkey Airline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body was received by a delegation of the state government comprising of commissioners, special advisers and interim management committee chairmen.

The body was taken to the residence of the ex-governor in Asokoro Abuja, from where it would depart to his home town for burial.

Doma, who died in a hospital in Israel on March 6, would be buried in Doma Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, on Sunday.

Doma was the second civilian governor of the state from 2007 to 2011.