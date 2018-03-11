Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) has said that the farmers/herdsmen crisis has hit its nadir this year (2018) vis-a-vis the previous years, reiterating its call on the need for the President Buhari-led administration and other relevant stakeholders to accelerate the transition from nomadism to ranching as the only sure-fire way to end farmers/herdsmen crisis in the country.

The National President of NVMA, Dr. Godwin Abonyi, made the disclosure during the 2018 Annual Summit of NVMA in Abuja recently, where he stressed that cattle ranching would also go a long way to improve the quality of animal husbandry.

Dr. Abonyi commended the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal for their concerted efforts towards addressing the challenges facing livestock industry by putting visible infrastructure in place for livestock production.

“You can agree with me that the fatal herdsmen/farmers clashes nationwide have become much more worrisome and problematic this year than the previous years.

“I therefore, wish to reiterate our resolution at the Kano congress on the need for government at all levels and all stakeholders to facilitate the transition from nomadism to ranching as a way to not only improve the quality of animal husbandry and yield but more importantly, to put an end to this incessant blood-letting that these clashes bring.

“I wish at this juncture, salute the Governors of Kano and Sokoto States, Abdullahi Ganduje and Aminu Tambuwal for their bold steps in addressing the crisis in the livestock industry by setting up visible infrastructure in place for livestock production.

“We are calling on Federal Government and State Governments to as a matter of urgency, set up necessary machineries and intervention in the livestock industry for modern husbandry methods in other to safeguard lives and properties arising from herdsmen/farmers clashes and also for improved livestock yield.”