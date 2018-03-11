The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has called on the federal government to immediately commence enforcement on the ban of sale of cigarettes in single sticks.

This followed a new Africa-wide report which shows that sale in single sticks is a tactics by tobacco corporations to reach kids because of their ready availability and cheapness.

The report, Sale of Single Sticks of Cigarettes in Africa, released in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday (March 7, 2018) by the Africa Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA), identified the British American Tobacco (BAT), Philip Morris International (PMI), and Imperial Brands as the main perpetrators of the practice in 10 African countries surveyed.

The 10 surveyed countries are Nigeria, Togo, Uganda, Niger, Kenya, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Chad, Cameroun, and Burkina Faso.

According to the ATCA, the data for the new report was collected around locations where young people meet such as malls, shopping centres, movie theatres, and game shops in the capital cities of the countries under study.

Three questionnaires were used for three different target groups to provide different perspectives on single stick availability in the respective countries.

At the public presentation of the report in Cape Town, Deowan Mohee, the Executive Secretary of ATCA, said although many African countries have legislation banning the sale of cigarettes in single sticks, tobacco companies have continued to “openly flout” the laws.

In a statement issued in Lagos, ERA/FoEN said that the mention of Nigeria in the list of countries deliberately targeted by the tobacco corporations has further reaffirmed how desperate the tobacco industry wants to grab the lungs of kids in Nigeria and across the continent.