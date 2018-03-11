Suspected herdsmen have killed four children at Laake village in Kwall district of Bassa local government of Plateau state.

According to THISDAY, the four children were killed in their sleep on Friday.

Sunday Abdu, a former state house of assembly member, was quoted as saying the deceased will be given a mass burial on Tuesday.

Abdu prayed for God’s intervention in the killings as the security personnel are not doing their jobs.

“We are going to give the deceased a mass burial on coming Tuesday. This killing is becoming too much. We have been appealing to security operatives to be pro-active but to no avail. This is too much,” he said.

“I am appealing to God now only. Honestly, the security personnel are not doing their job. They have abandoned their professional responsibility. I am not going to appeal to them again at all. I am tired of appealing to them without any result.”

Josiah Luka, a resident of Irigwe, said the security agencies have never foiled any attack in the state.

“The so-called operation Safe Haven should pack and leave if they cannot defend us. They are not helping matters at all. Instead they are compounding them,” Luka said.

“We have never witnessed a situation where they foiled attacks. But they will only be active after the deed must have been done.”

Umar Adams, spokesperson of the military special task force (STF) on security in the state, said the situation is under control.

The incident is coming days after five persons were killed in Dantako and Nzharuvo communities in Miango district of Bassa LGA.