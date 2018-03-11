Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday commissioned the interns and house officers quarters at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Bayelsa State built by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s administration, declaring that an investment in the health sector is not a waste.

Ekweremadu, who said he was delighted to be given the honour to commission the health related roject stated that every investment in the health sector is not a waste as it borders on the wellbeing of the people.

Ikeremadu thanked Governor Dickson for using the resources of the state for the benefit of the people, saying with such landmark project in a federal institution, the governor is making a strong statement for democracy.

The deputy senate preaident asked visitors to the state, especially those who are attending the 74th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) Executive Committee meeting, to take the message to the world that democracy is indeed working in Bayelsa State.

He said, “Today I feel happy and satisfied and let me say here that I am happy to be associated with Governor Dickson because he represents the hope for a New Nigeria. When I listened to the governor earlier and the health commissioner as well as the CMD I was close to shedding tears of joy.

“Investments like this will reduce cases of infant and maternal mortality. God has raised Governor Dickson at this time to serve his people which he is doing and I congratulate you for this. You are changing the narrative of this state.

“No matter how disadvantaged Bayelsa is, geographical wise, you are not relenting to put it on the global map. Some of us are convinced that when we come here for any purpose and have any health challenge, we will be properly attended to”.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the magnificent structure, Ekweremadu said the place of Dickson in history is already assured and urged him to continue in the current trajectory.

Earlier in his speech, Governor Dickson stated that he saw the need to build the quarters despite its location in a federal establishment as it will on the long run serve the generality of Bayelsans which according to him is paramount.

Dickson used the opportunity to restate the commitment of his government to offer quality service to the people and stressed that the investment in the health sector has made it a prime destination for medical tourism.

In their separate remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, and the Chief Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Dennis Alagoa, described the building of the quarters as a dream come true and expressed appreciation to the governor.