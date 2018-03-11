Several market women and men at Oja Tuntun, in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State, at the weekend, protested alleged government imposition of the old executives in charge of the market on them.

It was gathered that social and economic activities were put on hold for many hours, as the protesters, armed with placards on which were inscribed various messages, chanted protest songs.

Part of the inscriptions on their placards read: No to tribalism in Oja Tuntun, we are one Nigeria; We don’t want the old excos; Omodara don’t tanish Saraki’s image; Omodara be careful.

One of the market executives, Ayilara Kehinde, who spoke with journalists, said the present chairperson of Ilorin West Local Government had promised to give a new place to some displaced traders to trade, adding that three years after, nothing had been done.

“These old women use their businesses to cater for their children. We have been contributing money to pay our security men and for maintenance of the market. Now, they want to collect money for security. To that, we say no.

“We don’t have water, no toilets, and there are bad roads. We pay N1000 monthly for maintenance and despite, that we enjoy nothing as amenities,” the traders said.

They passed a vote of no confidence in the old executives, saying they had failed in their responsibilities.

In her reaction, the chairperson of the local government, Mrs O. Omodara, said the authorities were already looking into the matters raised, and called for patience.